Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Avrobio from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura started coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 101,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,418. The firm has a market cap of $371.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.63. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avrobio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avrobio by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avrobio by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

