AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 754 ($9.85), approximately 52,928 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($9.89).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.50. The company has a market cap of $805.31 million and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

