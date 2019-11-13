AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AVV traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,460 ($58.28). 321,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,924.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,774.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 213.40. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,444 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,711.88 ($48.50).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

