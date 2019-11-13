Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.56

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.56 and last traded at $133.55, with a volume of 27213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,781 shares of company stock worth $2,418,877 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

