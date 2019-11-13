AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $793.06 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,097.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

