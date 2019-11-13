Autoliv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Autoliv has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $91.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Autoliv by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Autoliv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

