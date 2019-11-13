AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) & Maxim Integrated Products (NYSE:MXIM) Financial Survey

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Maxim Integrated Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.24 $433.98 million $0.34 7.26 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.83 $827.49 million $2.43 24.03

Maxim Integrated Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AU Optronics and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Maxim Integrated Products 2 7 2 0 2.00

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% Maxim Integrated Products 34.87% 34.55% 16.10%

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.