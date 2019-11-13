AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,300 by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,465.67 ($97.55).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,275 ($95.06) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,660.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion and a PE ratio of 45.64.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

