Asgard Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Asgard has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a total market cap of $175,604.00 and approximately $65,676.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00243322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01461124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00149900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund . Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.