Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Gail Hamilton Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 112,489 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.