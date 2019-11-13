Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Acquires 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.

Shares of BABA opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $475.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.