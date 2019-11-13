ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 489,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,291. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $996.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 173.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of ($50.63) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

