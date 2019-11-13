Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,500,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $781,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,400 shares of company stock worth $4,321,815. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 789,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,381. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

