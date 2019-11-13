ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.63 ($22.83).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

