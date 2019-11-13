ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) and Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Financial Comparison

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 44.18% 13.03% 2.69% Caretrust REIT 25.85% 4.76% 2.81%

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Caretrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $251.77 million 5.87 $115.86 million $1.21 12.50 Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 11.87 $57.92 million $1.28 15.23

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Caretrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 0 1 3 0 2.75 Caretrust REIT 0 1 6 0 2.86

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Caretrust REIT has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.14%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

