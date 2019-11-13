Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 255.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APYX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,698. The company has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

