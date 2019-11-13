AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Cut by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 3.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 385,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.