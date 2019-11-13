AP Eagers (ASX:APE) Trading Down 0.2%

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$12.28 ($8.71) and last traded at A$12.40 ($8.79), approximately 83,802 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.43 ($8.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$10.82.

Get AP Eagers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. AP Eagers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AP Eagers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Eagers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.