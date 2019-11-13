Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,654 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anthem by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Anthem by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.74. 1,305,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.99. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

