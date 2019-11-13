ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ANSYS in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANSYS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.00. The company had a trading volume of 442,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.39. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Swedbank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

