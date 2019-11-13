Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,110.33 ($27.58).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,004 ($26.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,944.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,969.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

