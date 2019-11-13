Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Up 5.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.19, 381,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 170,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Specifically, insider James J. Pirolli purchased 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,288.73. Also, insider Joseph E. Mcneely purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $50,117.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,576.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Andersons from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $687.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Andersons by 24.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

