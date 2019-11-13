Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Tops $8.17 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded flat against the dollar. One Anchor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00009051 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $48,415.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00238128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.01497427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00032100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00137854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,302,724 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

