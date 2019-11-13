Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avrobio (AVRO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) recently:

11/12/2019 – Avrobio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

11/11/2019 – Avrobio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Avrobio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

11/8/2019 – Avrobio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Avrobio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

10/28/2019 – Avrobio is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Avrobio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

10/15/2019 – Avrobio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

9/27/2019 – Avrobio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

9/18/2019 – Avrobio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Avrobio stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $371.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.63. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 22.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 9.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

