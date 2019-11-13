Analysts Set Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Target Price at $30.83

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 91,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,541. The company has a market capitalization of $417.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $17.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

