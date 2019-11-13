Analysts Set Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Target Price at $30.83

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of MG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 91,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,541. The company has a market capitalization of $417.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $17.57.
In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.