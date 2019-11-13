Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Drilling Products Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Superior Drilling Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

