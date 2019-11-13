Analysts Set Expectations for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,130. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

