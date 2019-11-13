Analysts Set Expectations for Kontoor Brands’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,172,000.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.