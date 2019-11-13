Analysts Set Expectations for Cambium Networks Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cambium Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,137. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

