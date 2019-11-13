Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Drilling Products Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Superior Drilling Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,673. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the period.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.