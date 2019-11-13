Analysts Offer Predictions for KAR Auction Services Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. 220,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,914 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $126,648,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after buying an additional 290,995 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,974,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after buying an additional 712,743 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,052,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

