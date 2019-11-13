Analysts Expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings. Hess Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $18,268,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $9,281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after buying an additional 193,527 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 2,582.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 156,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

