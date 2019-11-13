Analysts Expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Haynes International reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haynes International.

HAYN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Haynes International by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 1,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a P/E ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

