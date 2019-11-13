Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $1.70. First Solar reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,907 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 314,334 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 19.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 113.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 689,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

