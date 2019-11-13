Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

