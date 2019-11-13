AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

ABC stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $1,207,801.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,253. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

