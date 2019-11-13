American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for American Vanguard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. American Vanguard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVD. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $478.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,447,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ulrich Trogele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,102.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $109,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.