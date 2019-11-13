American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $29.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.