American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 241.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 142.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 27,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

