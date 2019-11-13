Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $24.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,753.27. 246,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,758.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,838.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $885.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

