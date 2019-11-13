Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $28.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,749.77. 221,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,758.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,838.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $885.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

