Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

AMAL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.