Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 279,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 47.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 21.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

