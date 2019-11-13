Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,831 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 257,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 122.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 613,901 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avnet announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

