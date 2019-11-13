Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $145.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,885. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

