Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their price objective on ePlus from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.