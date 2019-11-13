Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $342,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

