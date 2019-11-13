Alps Advisors Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $139,881.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,170.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at $448,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.10, a P/E/G ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.