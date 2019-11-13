Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

ALPN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

