Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,296.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,794. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,322.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,245.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,182.06. The firm has a market cap of $902.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,411.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

